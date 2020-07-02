Appointments for coronavirus testing now available online

Riverside County residents interested in getting screened for coronavirus at one of several county-operated testing sites can now make an appointment online.

More than 240,000 covid-19 tests have been conducted in Riverside County, and health officials continue to encourage residents – those with and without symptoms — to get screened for the virus. The online scheduling will make it easier to make an appointment.

To make an appointment, click www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing.

Residents can also call 800-945-6171, seven days a week between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. The wait time to make an appointment by phone is shorter between 5 and 10 p.m.

“The online appointment system will make it easier and more convenient for everyone to get tested for coronavirus,” said Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “It will save time for families making testing appointments, and enable everyone to register for an account to view the result online. An online scheduling system enhances our testing capacity as more testing is conducted throughout Riverside County.”

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has continued to rise recently, along with hospitalizations and ICU usage throughout Southern California. The county today is reporting 679 new cases and two new deaths from the virus.

Health officials are concerned the Independence Day weekend could cause a spike if residents do not adhere to safety requirements, including wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and frequent hand washing.

This is from the Riverside County Department of Health