679 New Cases Reported Thursday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 679 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday and two additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 18,720 cases and 465 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 299 cases, 2 deaths

Cathedral City: 682 cases, 5 deaths

Palm Springs: 331 cases, 16 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 107 cases, 11 deaths

Palm Desert: 421 cases, 29 deaths

Indian Wells: 22 cases, no deaths

La Quinta: 291 cases, 11 deaths

Indio: 1,445 cases, 31 deaths

Coachella: 1,188 cases, 11 deaths

Thousand Palms: 55 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 49 cases, 1 death

Thermal: 78 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 181 cases, 5 deaths

North Shore: 66 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 122 cases, no deaths

Sky Valley: 12 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 20 cases, 1 death

Anza: 6 cases, no deaths

Currently, 429 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 123 of whom are in intensive care units. Some of the infirm are from Mexico and Imperial County, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 8,196.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.

Article updated: 7/02/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.