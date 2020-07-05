‘Westworld’ creators set to make ‘Fallout’ Amazon series based on video game franchise

Taylor Martinez

“Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are creating a show for Amazon based on the “Fallout” video game franchise, according to a report from Variety.

Amazon later confirmed the news in a tweet.

“Fallout” is a futuristic world where Nolan and Joy will explore “the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation’s utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy,” reports the publication.

The series will be a dual production between Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with the games’ producers Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

The-CNN-Wire