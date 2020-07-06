Fire Damages Two Homes in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Flames damaged two homes in Desert Hot Springs, displacing some residents, authorities said Monday.

The fire was reported at 3:17 p.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Santa Cruz Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

First-arriving firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke coming out of the single-family home’s roof, fire officials said.

The flames caused heavy damage to the first home and spread to a second home where damage was reported as moderate, fire officials said. The flames were out at 4:47 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause was under investigation.

The number of displaced residents was not available.