Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 1,105 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend with 729 reported Saturday, no new cases Sunday and 376 reported for Monday bringing the counties total to 20,555 confirmed cases.

An additional seven deaths were reported, bringing the county’s total 486 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 331 cases, 3 deaths

Cathedral City: 730 cases, 5 deaths

Palm Springs: 366 cases, 16 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 112 cases, 12 deaths

Palm Desert: 484 cases, 30 deaths

Indian Wells: 22 cases, no deaths

La Quinta: 332 cases, 11 deaths

Indio: 1,592 cases, 35 deaths

Coachella: 1,267 cases, 11 deaths

Thousand Palms: 65 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 54 cases, 1 death

Thermal: 81 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 196 cases, 5 deaths

North Shore: 68 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 131 cases, no deaths

Sky Valley: 12 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 22 cases, 1 death

Anza: 6 cases, no deaths

Currently, 495 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 130 of whom are in intensive care units. Some of the infirm are from Mexico and Imperial County, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 8,711.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday implemented a ban on indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, family entertainment centers, cardrooms, theaters and museums in what he termed a precautionary move to address the “particularly concerning” spike in infections in 19 counties on the state’s “watch list.”

The new state mandate barring indoor activities at the venues is slated to last three weeks.

Riverside County was advancing into Stage 3 of the governor’s four-stage public health de-regulation plan, but with COVID-19 cases spiking, and the renewed restrictions, that process is now on hold.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 7/06/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.