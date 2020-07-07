Shelter-in-place lifted at Marine Base in Twentynine Palms following reports of gunshots

Update 9:34 AM:

USMC confirm one person is being treated and will be transported to a medical facility in what’s being refereed to as a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

No other injuries have been reported and the incident is under investigation.

The shelter-in-place order is also lifted.

#BREAKING: The shelter in place order for the installation has been lifted. An individual sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound at approximately 8:30 a.m. (1/2) — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 7, 2020

Original:

Military police responded to reports of gunshots around 6:30 Tuesday morning at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

The U.S. Marines confirmed the reports on Twitter just after 8:00 AM.

Some reports on social media said a suspect was in custody, but as of 8:20 AM the USMC said in a tweet they cannot confirm a suspect is in custody.

#BREAKING: Military police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 0630 and cordoned the area. We cannot confirm a suspect in custody at this time. More to follow. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 7, 2020

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

NBC Palm Springs has a crew in route and will have a live report from Twentynine Palms at 11:00 AM.