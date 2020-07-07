The Best of NBCares Silver Linings

There are so many people making a difference to help each other during this pandemic. All you have to do is look around for the good! We live in a beautiful community with beautiful acts of kindness being exhibited every day so we calling our NBCare segments Silver Linings during COVID-19 because, well, these are the silver linings in this uncertain time. We gathered a few and put them together for THE BEST OF NBCares SILVER LININGS in a thirty minute special and are happy to share these inspiring stories with you! Enjoy friends and stay safe!