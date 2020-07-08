Felon Allegedly Breaks into Jurupa Senior’s Home, Attempts to Rape Her

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A 29-year-old convicted felon who allegedly forced his way into a Jurupa Valley senior’s home and tried to sexually assault her was being held without bail Wednesday.

Kayron Daniel Burns was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Robert Presley Jail on suspicion of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and parole violations.

About 4 a.m. Tuesday, Burns allegedly broke into the victim’s house in the 3700 block of Packard Street, near Mission Boulevard, and attacked the woman, whose identity was not disclosed.

Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Art Mendez alleged that Burns was armed with a tool or instrument that he used to threaten the victim, who was briefly held against her will but managed to resist the suspect.

The parolee ran out of the house a few minutes later, and the woman called 911, according to the sergeant.

Based on a description provided by the victim, patrol deputies immediately fanned out in search of the suspect, who was located less than two blocks away on Rubidoux Boulevard, where he was taken into custody without incident, Mendez said.

The victim did not require hospitalization.

Burns, described as an area transient, has prior convictions for felony vandalism, assault resulting in great bodily injury and possession of illegal drugs, according to court records.