“Palm Springs” Interview with J.K. Simmons, Camila Mendes, Meredith Hagner

“Palm Springs” is set to take over Palm Springs this weekend with a drive-in screening at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Manny the Movie Guy talks to the cast of the film namely J.K. Simmons as the mysterious Roy, Camila Mendes as the bride, and Meredith Hagner as the “misunderstood narcissist.” See what they think about the city we love.