New COVID-19 Cases hit another one-day record Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 856 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, making it the new one-day record for the county bringing the total to 21,957 confirmed cases county wide.

Nine new deaths were also reported bringing the counties total to 515 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 369 cases, 3 deaths

Cathedral City: 796 cases, 6 deaths

Palm Springs: 404 cases, 16 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 115 cases, 12 deaths

Palm Desert: 516 cases, 30 deaths

Indian Wells: 22 cases, no deaths

La Quinta: 366 cases, 11 deaths

Indio: 1,678 cases, 42 deaths

Coachella: 1,304 cases, 12 deaths

Thousand Palms: 68 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 62 cases, 1 death

Thermal: 84 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 300 cases, 6 deaths

North Shore: 73 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 137 cases, no deaths

Sky Valley: 16 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 22 cases, 1 death

Anza: 6 cases, no deaths

Currently, 506 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 122 of whom are in intensive care units. Some of the infirm are from Mexico and Imperial County, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 9,072.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 7/08/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.