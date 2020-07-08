New COVID-19 Cases hit another one-day record Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 856 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, making it the new one-day record for the county bringing the total to 21,957 confirmed cases county wide.
Nine new deaths were also reported bringing the counties total to 515 deaths.
Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:
- Desert Hot Springs: 369 cases, 3 deaths
- Cathedral City: 796 cases, 6 deaths
- Palm Springs: 404 cases, 16 deaths
- Rancho Mirage: 115 cases, 12 deaths
- Palm Desert: 516 cases, 30 deaths
- Indian Wells: 22 cases, no deaths
- La Quinta: 366 cases, 11 deaths
- Indio: 1,678 cases, 42 deaths
- Coachella: 1,304 cases, 12 deaths
- Thousand Palms: 68 cases, no deaths
- Bermuda Dunes: 62 cases, 1 death
- Thermal: 84 cases, no deaths
- Mecca: 300 cases, 6 deaths
- North Shore: 73 cases, 1 death
- Oasis: 137 cases, no deaths
- Sky Valley: 16 cases, no deaths
- Cabazon: 22 cases, 1 death
- Anza: 6 cases, no deaths
Currently, 506 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 122 of whom are in intensive care units. Some of the infirm are from Mexico and Imperial County, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.
The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 9,072.
Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.
Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.
Article updated: 7/08/20
Information from Riverside County Public Health.