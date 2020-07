Power Outage affects about 2,300 Customers in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – About 2,300 customers in Palm Springs lost power for several hours Wednesday.

The equipment failure-caused outage was reported about 8:30 a.m. and affected 2,301 customers in an area south of North Joyce Drive, and east of Indian Canyon Drive, according to Paul Netter, a spokesman for Southern California Edison.

Power was fully restored at 12:13 p.m., he said.