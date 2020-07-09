Felon Charged with Assaulting, Attempting to Rape Jurupa Senior

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 29-year-old convicted felon who allegedly broke into a Jurupa Valley senior’s home and tried to sexually assault her was charged Thursday with assault with intent to commit rape and other offenses.

Kayron Daniel Burns was arrested in the predawn hours Tuesday after the alleged attack in the 3700 block of Packard Street, near Mission Boulevard.

Along with the intent to commit rape count, Burns is charged with attempted sexual assault by force or fear, elder abuse, burglary and indecent exposure.

He’s being held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside and is slated to make his initial court appearance Friday at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Art Mendez, Burns allegedly broke into the victim’s house about 4 a.m. Tuesday, corralled her in a room and attacked her.

Burns was armed with an undisclosed tool or instrument that he used to threaten the victim, who was briefly held against her will but managed to resist the defendant, Mendez alleged.

The parolee ran out of the house a few minutes later, and the woman called 911, according to the sergeant.

Based on a description provided by the victim, patrol deputies immediately fanned out in search of the intruder, who was located less than two blocks away on Rubidoux Boulevard, where he was taken into custody without incident, Mendez said.

The victim did not require hospitalization.

Burns, described as an area transient, has prior convictions for felony vandalism, assault resulting in great bodily injury and possession of illegal drugs, according to court records.