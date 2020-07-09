The Supreme Court blocks Congress from getting President Trump’s financial records

The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked House Democrats from accessing President Donald Trump’s financial records, but ruled that the President is not immune from a subpoena for his financial documents from a New York prosecutor.

Chief Justice John Roberts penned the 7-2 opinion in the House case, and was joined by Trump’s two nominees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito filed dissenting opinions.

Roberts also wrote the 7-2 opinion in the New York prosecutor case, and was joined again by Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, both of whom penned concurring opinions. In that case, Thomas and Alito also dissented.

