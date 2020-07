Body found in Coachella canal Friday

The body of an unidentified male was found in the Coachella Canal in Indio.

Reports came in just after noon Friday, leading to a response from the Riverside County dive team.

The reports were initially reported in the area of Mile and Madison, but crews removed the body at Highway 111 and Madison causing a partial road closure.

No other information is available at this time.

The coroner is on scene investigating the possible cause of death.