One Killed in Traffic Accident in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – One person was killed in a crash this morning in Desert Hot Springs.

Firefighters responded to Pierson Boulevard and Karen Avenue about 3 a.m. and declared one person dead at the scene, according to the Riverside County Fire Deaprtment.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating the accident.

No arrests or other injuries were immediately reported.