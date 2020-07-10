Palm Canyon Theatre camp offering summer camp with restrictions

Campers are acting, dancing and singing once again at the Palm Canyon Theatre, but this year things look a little different.

“We all get our temperatures taken first thing in the morning, and anyone that’s close, we send them home. The classes are between 7-10 students so we’re really able to spread them to get that six feet of distance between them,” said Derik Shopinski, a camp administrator.

The camp has been going on for 24 years, and is a chance for local kids to learn about performing arts.

Masks are required, seating is spaced out and sanitizing stations are offered throughout the area.

Around the country, summer camps in eight states have now been linked to coronavirus outbreaks, with camp Kanakuk in Missouri reporting 82, but the theater staff feels confident in their precautions.

The staff also says the changes are teaching students to adapt.

“Masks are mandatory in all classes, including singing, which is a little odd. You think it would be tougher in the acting and singing classes, but it’s really forcing them to enunciate and speak clearly and project,” said Shopinski.

Despite the restrictions and reduced capacity of the camp, those attending say they’re just happy its taking place.

“I would have just been at home bored right now, and it’s great that I get to come and do this,” said Sanai Wright, a camper in 6th grade.

“Because it’s smaller you get to do more individual work which is a lot of fun,” said Ava Tethal, a camper in 8th grade.

The camp is also a way for busy parents to occupy their kids during a time when summer activities are limited.

“I work and I feel safe bringing her to a place that I’ve known for a long time instead of keep her at home doing nothing. it’s wonderful here,” said Bebsabe Morrison.

To learn more about the camp, click here.