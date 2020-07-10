Over 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases reported Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 1,431 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, making it another new one-day record for the county bringing the total to 24,765 confirmed cases county wide.

Four new deaths were also reported bringing the counties total to 537 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 426 cases, 5 deaths

Cathedral City: 923 cases, 7 deaths

Palm Springs: 474 cases, 17 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 130 cases, 12 deaths

Palm Desert: 564 cases, 31 deaths

Indian Wells: 23 cases, no deaths

La Quinta: 419 cases, 11 deaths

Indio: 1,879 cases, 42 deaths

Coachella: 1,438 cases, 14 deaths

Thousand Palms: 90 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 66 cases, 1 death

Thermal: 95 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 217 cases, 6 deaths

North Shore: 77 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 159 cases, no deaths

Sky Valley: 17 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 24 cases, 1 death

Anza: 6 cases, no deaths

Currently, 526 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 116 of whom are in intensive care units. Some of the infirm are from Mexico and Imperial County, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 9,367.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 7/10/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.