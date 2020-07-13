Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City to Host Job Fair to Fill Over 500 Casino Jobs

Coachella Valley residents are invited to attend a job fair for the new Agua Caliente Casino in Cathedral City expected to open late this year

The job fair will be held Monday, July 27, from 8:00am to 1:00pm at Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City.

Attendees are encouraged to bring an updated resume, samples of work, and any other documents they believe might assist them in securing a position at any of the Agua Caliente Casinos.

Agua Caliente Cathedral City will look to fill over 500 positions over the next couple of months as they prepare for their grand opening later this fall. Positions include: Slots, Table Games, Food & Beverage, Environmental Services, Marketing, Security, Valet, Facilities and more.



“We are thrilled to take the next step towards opening this amazing new casino and entertainment complex offering over 500 residents in the Valley great paying jobs. Being part of the Agua Caliente Casinos family is such an honor, and we cannot wait to see our family grow by adding to our team of the best employees in the Coachella Valley,” said Michael J. Facenda Senior Vice President and General Manager of Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City.

Facenda added “We are excited to be bringing exciting gaming, dining and entertainment to Cathedral City all delivered by a team that is fun and friendly, and poised to exceed your every desire.”

Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City will offer several dining options, spirited bars, and live entertainment.

The new location is at the Highway 111 (East Palm Canyon) and Date Palm intersection.

Applicants must wear face-coverings and be prepared to have their temperature taken and they will be adhering to 6-foot social distancing policies throughout their time in the job fair as directed by the CDC.

The Mary Pickford Theater offers many separate spaces to help ensure applicants can keep a safe distance during the process of the job fair.

Applicants are encouraged by the casinos to do some of the following:

Create a customized resume tailored for the job you are interested in.

Have printed copies of your resume to bring with you. The resume that you create to take to a job fair should be limited to one page. Remember, roles that date back ten years or more can be condensed into a section called “Prior Professional Experience,” or something similar, where you include just the employers, your titles, and your employment dates.

Create an elevator pitch (a short speech—30 seconds or fewer or about the length of an elevator ride) in which you tell someone who you are and what you do. You can also include details such as notable accomplishments , standout skills, your interests, community involvement, or professional goals. Obviously, you can’t include all of that—so think of several highlights, and choose which to share based on who you’re talking to.

Research the company and ensure you know which departments you feel like you may want to speak with when arriving. Please visit our website at: aguacalientecasinos.com/careers.

You can find more information on their Facebook at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City .

NBC Palm Springs took a behind the scenes look at the development of the new Cathedral City location and you can see that here.