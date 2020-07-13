Less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases reported since Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 983 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total to 25,748 confirmed cases county wide.

13 new deaths were also reported bringing the counties total to 550 deaths.

Here’s the breakdown of those numbers:

Saturday July 11 – 292 new cases, six new deaths Sunday July 12 – 46 new cases, three new deaths Monday July 13 – 222 new cases, four new deaths

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 445 cases, 5 deaths

Cathedral City: 966 cases, 10 deaths

Palm Springs: 489 cases, 17 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 137 cases, 12 deaths

Palm Desert: 579 cases, 31 deaths

Indian Wells: 24 cases, no deaths

La Quinta: 432 cases, 12 deaths

Indio: 1,937 cases, 47 deaths

Coachella: 1,474 cases, 14 deaths

Thousand Palms: 95 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 66 cases, 1 death

Thermal: 97 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 222 cases, 6 deaths

North Shore: 81 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 165 cases, no deaths

Sky Valley: 18 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 24 cases, 1 death

Anza: 7 cases, no deaths

At this time ages 18-39 is the group with the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 10,682.

Currently, 511 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 139 of whom are in intensive care units. Some of the infirm are from Mexico and Imperial County, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 9,711.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 7/13/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.