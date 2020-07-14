733 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 733 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases the last 24-hours, bringing the total to 26,481 confirmed cases county wide.

Three new deaths were also reported bringing the counties total to 553 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 458 cases, 5 deaths

Cathedral City: 989 cases, 10 deaths

Palm Springs: 505 cases, 18 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 141 cases, 12 deaths

Palm Desert: 588 cases, 31 deaths

Indian Wells: 25 cases, no deaths

La Quinta: 438 cases, 12 deaths

Indio: 1,965 cases, 44 deaths

Coachella: 1,493 cases, 14 deaths

Thousand Palms: 96 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 66 cases, 1 death

Thermal: 97 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 224 cases, 6 deaths

North Shore: 81 cases, no deaths

Oasis: 168 cases, no deaths

Sky Valley: 18 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 25 cases, 1 death

Anza: 7 cases, no deaths

At this time ages 18-39 is the group with the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 11,009.

Currently, 536 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 136 of whom are in intensive care units. Some of the infirm are from Mexico and Imperial County, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 9,893.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

The seven-day average positivity rate — the daily percentage of people who are tested and turn out to be positive for the virus — is just under 16% in the county.

Emergency Management Department Director Bruce Barton told the Board of Supervisors last week that of the county’s 17 hospitals, six are operating at maximum capacity. But they are “not overwhelmed” because all of the medical facilities are able to add spare cushion on short notice, exceeding licensed capacities by 30% if necessary, as happened during the 2017 flu outbreak, he said.

Ratcheting up restrictions he put in place two weeks ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced an executive order directing that indoor activity in gyms, hair salons, houses of worship, malls and non-critical offices be stopped.

The order affects all 30 counties on the state’s pandemic monitoring list — including Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

“This virus is not going away anytime soon,” the governor said. “We’re seeing an increase in the spread of the virus.”

The state has documented record numbers of infections in recent days, along with increasing hospitalizations. As of Monday, Newsom said 6,485 were hospitalized across the state due to the coronavirus. A total of 7,017 deaths statewide have been attributed to the virus, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that, nationwide, the death rate from complications associated with COVID-19 and influenza declined 6.9% in the first week of July — the latest period for which CDC data are available.

On July 1, Newsom implemented a ban on indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, family entertainment centers, cardrooms, theaters and museums in what he termed a precautionary move to address the “particularly concerning” spike in infections in counties on the state’s “watch list,” including Riverside County. Newsom expanded those restrictions statewide Monday.

