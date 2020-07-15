890 new coronavirus cases, 24 new deaths reported Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 890 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases the last 24-hours, bringing the total to 27,371 confirmed cases county wide.

24 new deaths were also reported bringing the counties total to 577 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 482 cases, 6 deaths

Cathedral City: 1,026 cases, 11 deaths

Palm Springs: 520 cases, 19 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 145 cases, 12 deaths

Palm Desert: 603 cases, 35 deaths

Indian Wells: 25 cases, 1 death

La Quinta: 449 cases, 24 deaths

Indio: 2,014 cases, 46 deaths

Coachella: 1,562 cases, 14 deaths

Thousand Palms: 98 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 69 cases, 1 death

Thermal: 97 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 230 cases, 6 deaths

North Shore: 81 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 172 cases, 1 death

Sky Valley: 20 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 27 cases, 1 death

Anza: 7 cases, no deaths

At this time ages 18-39 is the group with the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 11,447.

Currently, 548 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 141 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 10,113.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

The seven-day average positivity rate — the daily percentage of people who are tested and turn out to be positive for the virus — is just under 16% in the county.

Emergency Management Department Director Bruce Barton told the Board of Supervisors last week that of the county’s 17 hospitals, six are operating at maximum capacity. But they are “not overwhelmed” because all of the medical facilities are able to add spare cushion on short notice, exceeding licensed capacities by 30% if necessary, as happened during the 2017 flu outbreak, he said.

Ratcheting up restrictions he put in place two weeks ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced an executive order directing that indoor activity in gyms, hair salons, houses of worship, malls and non-critical offices be stopped.

The order affects all 30 counties on the state’s pandemic monitoring list — including Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

“This virus is not going away anytime soon,” the governor said. “We’re seeing an increase in the spread of the virus.”

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 7/15/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.