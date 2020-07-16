Reputed Gang Member Accused in Desert Hot Springs Shooting Due in Court

INDIO (CNS) – One of two reputed gang members accused of shooting up a home with adults and children on the property in Desert Hot Springs is slated to be arraigned Thursday on felony charges.

Victor David Rodriguez of Phoenix, 24, and Randy Sanudo of Cathedral City, 22, are accused in the Jan. 18 shooting in the 72000 block of Dillon Road.

Rodriguez is charged with discharging a firearm in negligent manner and attempting to prevent a witness from testifying. He also faces a sentence- enhancing allegation of committing a felony for the benefit of a gang.

Rodriguez, who is out of custody on $50,000 bail, is scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Sanudo, who remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, faces the same charges as Rodriguez, along with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and a sentence-enhancing allegation of being armed during the commission of a felony.

Sanudo pleaded guilty to his charges in March, and has a felony settlement scheduled for Aug. 20.

Sanudo also has an unresolved burglary case pending in Riverside County.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, 12 bullets from at least one 9mm gun were fired at the Desert Hot Springs home on Jan. 18, although no injuries were reported.

Additional information about the alleged incident was not released.

The pair were arrested by members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force after a monthlong investigation in February.