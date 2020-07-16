Rite Aid Opening Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Sites in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity with nearly 100 new drive-thru testing sites opening Thursday across California, including more than a dozen locations in Riverside County.

Testing will be available by appointment for people 18 years of age or older, regardless of whether the person is experiencing symptoms, according to Rite Aid. Results are expected in three to five days, a company spokesperson said.

The Riverside County locations providing testing starting Thursday are:

— 910 W. Ontario Ave., Corona;

–1688 N. Perris Blvd., Perris;

— 16491 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore;

— 8015 Limonite Ave., Riverside;

— 616 E. Hobson Way, Blythe;

— 260 N. Sanderson Ave., Hemet;

— 12900 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs;

— 806 Ramsey St., Banning;

— 1180 N. State St., San Jacinto;

— 894 Oak Valley Parkway, Suite B, Beaumont;

— 42021 E. Florida Ave., Hemet;

— 51101 Cesar Chavez St., Coachella;

— 47985 Monroe St., Building A, Indio; and

— 1660 E. First St., Beaumont.

The sites will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and will operate weekdays from 10 a.m to 8 p.m., and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patients must provide government-issued ID, be at least 18 and pre- register online at http://www.riteaid.com to schedule an appointment.