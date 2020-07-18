Inmate Escapes from Indio Detention Center

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Indio Police Department are searching for an inmate who escaped Saturday afternoon from the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Several residents have called into our newsroom telling us there is heavy police presence in neighborhoods surrounding the facility and they are being told to stay in and lock their doors.

An RSO helicopter is circling the area.

A description of the inmate has not yet been provided.

We have reached out to the Riverside Sheriff’s Department for more information.

This story is breaking and will be updated as information becomes available.