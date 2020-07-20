Child Attacked in Desert Hot Springs; Suspect Accused of Attempted Murder

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A man accused of attacking a 7-year-old in Desert Hot Springs, leaving the child hospitalized in critical condition with a head injury, was in custody Monday on suspicion of attempted murder.

Daniel Birch Poulsen, 32, was arrested Sunday and booked at the Indio jail, with bail set at $1 million, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Officers were dispatched Saturday to the block of 9600 Vista Del Valle on a report of a 7-year-old child founding lying unconscious in the middle of the street, police said.

During their investigation, officers determined the child — whose name, gender or relationship, if any, to the suspect was not immediately made public — was deliberately attacked. Investigators did not reveal how they identified him as the suspect.

Poulsen is scheduled to make his initial court appearance at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the investigation was urged to call Detective Chris Tooth at 760-329-2904, ext. 352.