CIF delays high school sports, football games to start in January if allowed

High school athletes are waiting to see if they’ll be allowed to participate in their sport this coming year.

On Monday, July 20, the California Interscholastic Federation provided an outline of what it might look like.

“The processes for determining whether or not kids are allowed back on campus, have not changed at all. The CIF office has has just put a framework in place that we can plan for that, and hopefully kids are allowed by that time,” said Chris Calderwood, athletic director for Rancho Mirage High School.

The sports calendar is now broken down into two seasons instead of the traditional three.

The fall will include football, boys and girls cross country, volleyball and water polo.

The spring will have boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls swimming, boys and girls golf, boys and girls lacrosse and boys and girls wrestling

With the changes, it prevents some athletes from playing two sports in one school year, and makes it challenging for others.

“It’s going to be different, because usually I have a break going into baseball. But now if we make a far run into football for playoffs I have to transition over really quickly into baseball. But I think it’s going to be nicer because it’s not going to be as hot over summer, workouts are going to feel better and stuff like that,” said Ryder Ruiz, a sophomore quarterback at Xavier College Prep.

Some local athletic directors say the new schedule also poses logistical issues.

“We share a pool with Cathedral City High School, so we’re going to have boys and girls water polo together in the same season at the same pool,” said Calderwood.

“When you condense so many things, we were already very busy when you have three full sports, but now with supervision and busing and transportation, it’s going to be pretty challenging,” said Darol Salazar, an athletic director and baseball coach at Palm Desert High School.

While the new schedule doesn’t guarantee sports will be taking place, as campuses are set to return online with health restrictions, many athletes remain hopeful this season will happen.

“I didn’t get to play my freshman year since I broke my ankle in my first game, and I’ve just been waiting to come back and show the valley what I can do really, and what our team can do,” said Ruiz.

Read more about the CIF’s decision here.