Escaped Inmate was recently released under the “Temporary Emergency Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Schedule”

35-year-old, Angel Aleman, from Desert Hot Springs returned to custody Saturday night after escaping an Indio Jail.

His escape led Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies and Indio Police officers on a nearly five hour search.

During the search, residents in neighboring areas were told to stay indoors and lock-up.

A perimeter was set up in the area of Oasis and Dr. Carreon while a sheriff’s chopper, K-9’s and a BearCat were also used to assist in the search.

Aleman was arrested and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center Friday, the day before his escape, for grand theft after allegedly stealing a bank deposit bag with $140,000 from an armored vehicle.

NBC Palm Springs has also learned that Aleman was released from jail in April under the state’s “Temporary Emergency Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Schedule.”

This bail schedule was adopted in order to continue the practice of maintaining public health measures, aimed at reducing the spread of the Coronavirus within the jail population and those that serve the jail population.

It remains unclear how Aleman escaped the jail.

UPDATE:

Inmate has been located and is back in custody. Thank you for your cooperation. https://t.co/Y8pgiCBzoV — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) July 19, 2020

This article was updated 7/20/20 with new information on the inmates previous release.