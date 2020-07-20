Suspicious Death Investigation Underway in Thermal

THERMAL (CNS) – An investigation was continuing Monday into the discovery of a body found inside a burnt vehicle in Thermal.

Deputies responded to the scene of a vehicle fire on Saturday about 2 a.m. on Pierce Street, south of Airport Boulevard, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Ramirez.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, an as-yet unidentified body was found inside, and homicide investigators were called to the scene.

The death is deemed “suspicious,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Anybody with additional information is urged to call sheriff’s Central Homicide Investigator Mendoza at 951-955-2777.