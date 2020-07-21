Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Found in Burning Vehicle

THERMAL (CNS) – A man whose body was found inside a vehicle found ablaze in Thermal was determined to be a homicide victim, authorities said Tuesday.

The vehicle fire was reported on Saturday about 2 a.m. on Pierce Street, south of Airport Boulevard, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Ramirez. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the body of the as- yet unidentified victim was found inside.

The sheriff’s department reported Tuesday that medical examiners found “evidence of homicidal violence” and reclassified the investigation as a homicide.

No suspects have been arrested, and no motive or further details have been released.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call sheriff’s Central Homicide Investigator Mendoza at 951-955-2777.

Updated July 21, 2020 with homicide ruling