Westfield Palm Desert Updates Services Following New Coronavirus Guidelines

Westfield Palm Desert announced updated services to follow Governor Gavin Newsom’s order to close indoor operations in several counties including Riverside.

The shopping mall has suspended indoor operations, but stores with exterior entrances, such as Macy’s, JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Barnes & Noble and Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill will continue to operate.

In addition, essential businesses like Lenscrafters remain open by appointment for eye exams.

Curbside pick-up remains available for guests to order merchandise from stores like See’s Candies, Torrid, Journeys, Zumiez, and Express.

More information on Westfield Palm Desert’s operating businesses as well as curbside offerings are available here: https://www.westfield.com/palmdesert/openstores