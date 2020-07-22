Desert Hot Springs Police searching for vandalism suspect

Police in Desert Hot Springs are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vandalism suspect.

Early Wednesday morning the new Desert Hot Springs City Hall at 11999 Palm Avenue was vandalized.

The suspect used an object to scratch/etch nine windows and one door.

This will be a felony vandalism case.

Pictured is a security camera shot of the suspect, who appears to be a White or Hispanic adult male.

Anyone with information can contact Sergeant Phil Weigle (760) 329-2904 x286 or Detective Troy Castillo (760) 329-2904 x314.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.