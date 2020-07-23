93° F
92° F
tv
Search for:
News
Local
Crime
Community
National
#Trending
Sports
Coronavirus
Weather
You Ask. We Investigate.®
Desert Living Now
NBCares
Weekly Rundown
GCVCC Member of the Week
My Local Valley
About Us
News Team
tv
93° F
92° F
connect
Weather
Mike’s Thursday Forecast 7 23 2020
Mike Everett
July 23, 2020 6:49 AM
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Video
Mike's Thursday Forecast 7 23 2020
July 23, 2020
Coronavirus
Capitol
lawn
NBC
News
Nurse
Palm Springs
placed
Shoes
Nurses plant more than 160 pairs of shoes on Capitol lawn to remember colleagues who've died from coronavirus
July 22, 2020
#trending
accounts
NBC
News
Palm Springs
qanon
removed
Twitter
Twitter takes down 7,000 accounts linked to QAnon
July 22, 2020
Coronavirus
Deal
Flights
Layoffs
NBC
News
Palm Springs
Pilots
travel
United
United CEO: We won't be 'anywhere close to normal' until there's vaccine
July 22, 2020
Local
close
covid
gym
Loans
Moratorium
Rent
Shut Down
Small Business
Video
Local businesses shut down permanently amid second round of closures
July 22, 2020
View More
Related Articles
Local
Local businesses shut down permanently amid second round of closures
Local
Local Leaders Furious about ‘CARES Act’ Funding
Local
1,092 new coronavirus cases, 28 new deaths reported Wednesday in Riverside County