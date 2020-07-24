Local nurse turns to city council for help as patient to nurse ratio increases

Erin Teran is a nurse at Desert Regional in Palm Springs.

On Thursday she posted on Facebook with an update to her followers.

“The hospital is so full and busy, and we’re tired. So remember everyone, wear your mask,” said Teran.

Typically nurses work under a 1: 4, nurse to patient ratio.

Recently, Desert Regional and Eisenhower Health were approved for a waiver that temporarily allows the hospital to assign more patients per nurse through October, as case numbers continue to rise.

“Pursuant to Governor Gavin Newsom’s Proclamation of a State Emergency, Desert Regional Medical Center has joined a long list of California hospitals that have received a temporary staffing waiver during this pandemic, due to our surge in COVID patients and the desire to maintain access to care. Staffing continues to be a priority for many hospitals, and the safety of our patients and staff remains a top priority. We have on boarded a number of nurses and respiratory therapists and continue to do so in an expeditious fashion,” said Todd Burke in a statement from Desert Regional Medical Center.

While dealing with the rising numbers firsthand, Teran is now calling on her local city council for help.

“Our numbers, especially in my the city of Indio, are extremely high. We need to get all of our public officials out in front of this issue,” said Teran.

Indio leads the Coachella Valley with over 2,300 positive COVID-19 numbers and over 50 deaths, and council members say the concerns of medical staff aren’t going unnoticed.

“The city of Indio is making sure we do our part to lessen the load of people coming into the hospitals medical facilities. We’ve done a lot with different agencies like the League of California cities, the Mayor’s Association and a lot of non-profits,” said Mayor Glen Miller of Indio.

The mayor says they were one of the first valley cities to require masks in business, and have a fairly comprehensive plan for masks in public.

The city has also given out PPE to senior citizens, placed signs in English and Spanish around the city and established multiple testing sites.

He also says any new suggestion on how to minimizes the spread are welcome.

“We do hear them, and we’d like to do more. If you can come up with some programs or thoughts that the city of Indio could implement that you feel would be able to us stop the spread, we’re all ears, and we’ll definitely back you up,” said Mayor Miller.