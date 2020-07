NBCares Silver Linings: Sugarloaf Cafe

It started out in the 1930’s as a little diner on the side of the road off of Highway 74.

Gabbi Rose took over Sugarloaf Cafe about a year and a half ago to create an oasis of locally sourced, delicious and wholesome food, but then the Valentine’s Day flood happened and now the pandemic.

This is her Silver Lining.