Brush fire breaks out in Palm Springs

UPDATE: The fire is approximately 100 acres and 0% percent contained as of 11:15 A.M.

A brush fire broke out Saturday morning in Palm Springs closing Highway 111 approximately one mile north of Gateway Drive.

The Palm Springs Fire Department and several other agencies are working to contain the blaze which broke out just after 7 AM.

Highway 111 is closed at I-10 and officials ask everyone to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.