Agua Caliente Casino Holds Job Fair; Plans to Fill Over 500 Jobs

Hundreds of people attended a job fair earlier today in Cathedral City. The event was hosted by Agua Caliente Casinos who is looking to fill 500 casino positions. People started lining up as early as 6 a.m. and by mid-day, the job fair was already seeing close to 1,000 applications.

“I’m interested in working, I have been laid off for four months now. I’m interested in applying for the front desk position or any position that to have interaction with a guest,” said Andres Mahecha, Job Fair Attendee.

Andres is just one of about a thousand applicants hoping to fill a position at of Agua Caliente Casinos.

“We’re getting ready to open up a casino just before the new year so we were looking for 500 great people to join us in the Agua Caliente Casino, Cathedral City,” said Michael Facenda, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Agua Caliente Casino, Cathedral City.

This job fair is the casino’s first step in their recruitment process and applicants were able to apply for various positions at all three casino locations.

“Anything from valet to slot techs, food, and beverage positions, management positions. pretty much runs the gamut,” added Facenda.

Safety precautions were being taken here at the job fair, you can see people are standing six feet apart and each applicant is having their temperature checked before they enter.

“I was very impressed with the process of it, it was all in a timely manner. they’ve found a system that works, I mean it seems to have gone down very quickly, of course, they started very early in the morning,” said Dipika Patel, Job Fair Attendee.

Casino representatives tell NBC Palm Springs that dealer school will be starting soon. That’s where you can learn all the card games and how to properly deal.

“It’s a fun-filled environment, it’s always on the go, you meet different walks of life every single day, but you do have to be open to 24/7, 365. we’re here year-round for everybody,” said Alexandria Bridgeford, Job Fair Attendee, and Long-time Casino Employee.

The job fair had a bigger turnout than expected, but Agua Caliente Casino says they will hold another job fair if they need to fill more positions.