Big Rig Flips Over on I-10 in Cabazon

CABAZON (CNS) – A big rig rolled over Monday morning on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, spilling ramen noodles on the roadway and blocking all eastbound lanes for a time, but no injuries were reported.

The crash occurred about 6 a.m. east of the Main Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two out of the roadway’s four lanes remained blocked as of 11 a.m., and a SigAlert remained in effect.

According to the CHP, the semi was carrying ramen noodles, which were dumped on the roadway when the trailer broke into three pieces.