1,720 New Coronavirus Cases, 34 New Deaths Reported Since Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials report 1,720 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total to 35,187 confirmed cases countywide.

34 new deaths were reported bringing the county’s total to 671 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 669 (+33) cases, 11 (+3) deaths

Cathedral City: 1,269 (+38) cases, 16 (+1) deaths

Palm Springs: 699 (+32) cases, 25 (+1) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 184 (+7) cases, 15 (+2) deaths

Palm Desert: 753 (+25) cases, 39 deaths

Indian Wells: 32 (+1) cases, 1 death

La Quinta: 560 (+27) cases, 14 deaths

Indio: 2,492 (+86) cases, 56 (+8) deaths

Coachella: 1,846 (+54) cases, 16 (+1) deaths

Thousand Palms: 134 (+8) cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 92 (+2) cases, 3 (+1) deaths

Thermal: 123 (+7) cases, no deaths

Mecca: 289 (+8) cases, 7 deaths

North Shore: 95 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 225 (+13) cases, 1 death

Sky Valley: 24 (+1) cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 30 (+2) cases, 1 death

Anza: 8 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18-39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 14,881, 771 more over the last three days.

Currently, 488 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 146 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 12,177.

County officials on Monday also announced that somewhere between 118,000 and 175,400 Riverside County residents may have been infected by the coronavirus at some point since the pandemic began, citing preliminary results of a recent randomized antibody test study.

“We continue to learn new information about coronavirus, and this survey adds important research to the growing knowledge of COVID-19,” said county Supervisor Manuel Perez. “We still must protect everybody out there who is susceptible to getting sick, and we should do so by wearing face coverings, physical distancing, washing our hands and avoiding gatherings.”

The study was conducted over two weekends this month and included 1,726 randomly selected people.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 25 days. A doubling rate of seven days is considered severe.

Most of the county’s fatalities stemming from complications tied to COVID-19 have been people between the ages of 65 and 84, according to RUHS. The agency said most of the county’s infections are in the 25 to 44 age group.

The county was advancing into Stage 3 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four- stage deregulation plan for economic recovery when he announced another round of restrictions earlier this month amid a dramatic rise in infection rates.

Riverside County was among 32 counties that landed on the California Department of Public Health’s monitoring list after patient counts jumped in the latter half of June.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 7/27/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.