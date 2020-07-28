Construction to begin for “Cathedral Palms Apartments” rehabilitation project

Construction is set to begin on a $7.7 million rehabilitation project for the Cathedral Palms Apartments in Cathedral City.

The city was notified late last week that escrow was closed for the apartments located near Landau Boulevard and Ramon Road.

Funding for the project comes from the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s “No Place Like Home” program as well as Project-Based Vouchers from the Housing Authority of Riverside County.

This was the final green light to begin the construction project later this year.

The rehabilitation project will completely renovate the 224-unit complex that was built right after World War II.

Construction will occur over the next 18 months and done in phases to mitigate disruption in housing.

The senior apartments offer studio and two-bedroom units along with a community center, swimming pools and spas, and onsite laundry for low-income seniors.