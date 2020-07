Manny the Movie Guy Talks to Brittany O’Grady for “Little Voice”

“Little Voice” from Apple TV+ encourages you to follow your truth. From producers Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson, and J.J. Abrams, Brittany O’Grady stars as Bess, a woman in search of her own little voice. What I like best about the series is its inclusion of neurodiverse actors playing neurodiverse characters. Stream “Little Voice” now and see my interview with O’Grady about the series.