Palm Springs Restaurants, Bars to Close 11 PM to 5 AM

In an effort to flatten the spread of COVID-19 and minimize large gatherings, the City of Palm Springs issued a new supplementary order that requires restaurants, bars, wineries, distilleries and breweries to close from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The temporary order goes into effect at noon on Friday, July 31, and will remain until the COVID-19 emergency is abated.

Guests already in the facilities at 10 p.m. may be allowed by the operator to remain until 11 p.m.

Only staff needed to close, open or clean can be in such facilities between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

To view the full order, CLICK HERE.