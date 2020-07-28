Silver Alert Issued for Missing Desert Hot Springs Man

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – The Desert Hot Springs Police Department issued a Silver Alert Tuesday for a missing 71-year-old man who suffers from cognitive health issues.

Arthur Costa Molina was last seen Monday driving away from his home in Desert Hot Springs between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., according to police.

Police described Molina as an Asian man, thin frame, 5-feet-5 inches tall and 135 pounds. Police said he has balding gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white turtleneck shirt with gray shorts and no shoes.

SILVER ALERT – Riverside and San Bernardino Counties

LAST SEEN: 9200 block of Silver Star Avenue@DHSPoliceDept IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/K4SzHqBvmr — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 28, 2020

Molina was thought to be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Impala and with a Harley Davidson sticker on the truck, with California license plate number 5HIU687.

Anyone who sees Molina was asked to call 911, or Desert Hot Springs Police Officer Jason Jimenez at 760-329-6411, ext. 344.