Porcupine Creek Submits Plans to Become Exclusive Retreat

The owner of Porcupine Creek, Porcupine Properties LLC, has submitted plans to the City of

Rancho Mirage to reposition the property as an exclusive Retreat.

The property posted the news Tuesday on its website, http://www.porcupinecreek.com. Along with photos of the plans, the website outlines the timeline of what would be called “Porcupine Creek Retreat”.

A press release sent to NBC Palm Springs said:

“When approved, these plans will place Rancho Mirage among the ranks of the world’s most desirable health and wellness destinations. The plans for achieving a world-class facility include extraordinary grounds, outstanding golf and tennis facilities, premium spa and wellness programs, and exceptional food

and personalized services.”

Porcupine Creek is 230 acres and nestled at the base of the Santa Rosa mountains. Since 2011, it has been used as a vacation property for the current owner, his family and guests. It also has served as the “home quarters” during the Indian Wells Tennis Tournament.

Recently, President Trump utilized Porcupine Creek as a site for a fundraising event less than two weeks before California’s Super Tuesday primary election.

According to media contact, “the repositioning will open the property to discriminating

travelers after minimal new construction, which will require no new land acquisitions.”

Proposed upgrades would incorporate a new restaurant, dining deck, an upgraded spa complex, and an incremental increase in the number of keys (studio, single bedroom, and multi-bedroom units) from the existing 23 to a maximum of 50. The dining, golf, and spa facilities will be open to Retreat guests but will not be open to the public.

The press release said, “the current ownership has strived to maintain excellent relations with its Magnesia Falls Cove area neighbors. It is anticipated that the Retreat will draw a small stream of very affluent health- and wellness-conscious visitors with minimal community impacts, and offer Rancho Mirage an exceptional opportunity for enhanced international prestige as well as increased tourism and sales tax revenues.

NBC Palm Springs knocked on neighbors doors to see how they feel about the plans but were not able to get anyone to talk.

A full-scale Environmental Impact Report (EIR) will be prepared and made available for public review.

The website said, “timing can only be projected at this point, but it is hoped the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) will be released in the fall of 2020, followed by public comment and hearings with repositioning anticipated to begin in early 2021. Construction activities may be implemented through a ‘phased approach.'”

The city of Rancho Mirage could not do an interview with NBC Palm Springs because the proposal is in such an “early stage”.

More information and photos are available at http://www.porcupinecreek.com