Suspect arrested in Coachella overnight shooting

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest 34-year-old Coachella resident, Eduardo Gonzalez in connection to a shooting early Thursday morning in Coachella.

Deputies responded to the area of Calle Camacho and Avenue 52 for a report of multiple shots fired.

The victims were riding their bicycles in the 52000 block of Calle Camacho and were shot at by a suspect who exited a white Toyota passenger car.

Deputies arrived and located the suspect vehicle and the suspect who was positively identified as Gonzalez.

During a search incident to arrest, deputies located three loaded handguns inside the vehicle and spent shell casings at the scene.

Gonzalez was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, and multiple firearms violations.