Why “The Kissing Booth 2” Cast Likes Sequel Better

I actually enjoyed “The Kissing Booth 2,” I found it better than the original and to my surprise, both Joey and Joel agree with me! The BFFs of the film seem to be true BFFs in life! Take a look at my interview with the actors as we talked about the pop-culture influence of the first film, making the sequel, what they want to do in 5 years, and what is better in order to win Dance Dance Revolution Championship? Step patterns or choreography? Check out their answers!