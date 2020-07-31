Evacuations underway in Cherry Valley as large fire threatens homes

Evacuation orders are in place: Homes South of County Line Road, North of Dutton Street and East of Oak Glen Road

A large fire burning in Cherry Valley grows to about 700 acres in just hours Friday night, doubling in size in just one hour. The Apple fire began around 4:55 p.m. along Oak Glen Rd.

Crews are working to protect homes in the area. From the air, crews are attacking the flames with water drops. It’s 0% contained as of 8:30 p.m.

The fire originally began as a two separate fires, one about three acres, the other around 15 acres, but it quickly grew to 350 acres by 7:30.

The cause of the fire is not confirmed by Cal Fire at this time.

This is a developing story.