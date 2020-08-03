18-year-old Arrested in Palm Springs Shooting, four others still being sought

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – An 18-year-old man accused in a non-injury shooting that targeted a home in Palm Springs was behind bars Monday, but four other people were still being sought.

Jayshaud Chenevert of Palm Springs was arrested Sunday about 10:30 p.m. and booked at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of felony evading, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and several gun allegations, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Officers patrolling in the 1500 block of East San Rafael Drive reported hearing gunfire nearby, and then saw several people shooting at a house — why it was targeted was unclear. The group then got into a vehicle and sped away, police said.

After entering the Desert Highland Estates neighborhood, the vehicle stopped momentarily and four people jumped out, then continued on before eventually stopping nearby on Highway 111, according to police.

Chenevert, who was behind the wheel, was arrested and allegedly found with a loaded gun and ammunition, according to police, who did not offer a motive for the shooting.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call Detective Edman Escallada at 760-323-8129. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.