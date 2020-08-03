Sheriff’s Officials Ask Public For Help in Finding Missing Wildomar Man

WILDOMAR (CNS) – Authorities sought public help Monday in finding an 81-year-old man suffering from dementia who went missing from Wildomar.

Clyde Waynick was last seen Sunday about 7 a.m. driving away from his home in the 21000 block of Pumice Lane, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Joe Narciso.

Waynick was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, and is described as white and 5-foot-10, with white hair and blue eyes.

Waynick is thought to be driving a dark-green, two-door 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII with Arizona license plates.

Anyone who sees Waynick or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at 951-245-3300.