Possibly Armed Suspect Barricaded in Palm Desert Home

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a barricade in Palm Desert with a possibly armed suspect.

Around 9:47 Tuesday morning deputies received calls of vandalism in progress in the 45000 Block of Driftwood Drive, the location of the Mountain Villas.

When deputies arrived on scene they located a suspect who barricaded themselves within the home.

The scene remains active.

There are no road closures at this time.

No further information has been provided.

