Indio City Manager Mark Scott Announces Retirement

INDIO (CNS) – Indio City Manager Mark Scott will retire from the city’s top post effective Aug. 15, the city announced Wednesday.

Scott, 70, has served in the role for the last three years, and has accumulated more than 40 years of city management experience throughout his career.

“From the day I arrived, I have been very proud to be part of this talented and caring City of Indio team,” Scott said.

Mayor Glenn Miller said the city will immediately begin looking for Scott’s replacement.

“Mark has done an excellent job managing implementation of the (City) Council’s strategic plans,” Miller said. “We have tremendous momentum in Indio and our goal is to continue that momentum. This may prove to be a tough time to recruit a successor, but we will begin the search immediately. We look forward to the search for the next city manager to provide continued leadership.”